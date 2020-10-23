Bollywood Hungama

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh to reunite on October 24 for their film shoot

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were to resume their film shoot in September. But, Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 due to which the shooting did not resume and the actress returned to Hyderabad to work on a film. Earlier in October, Arjun returned to the sets and filmed his scenes with Kawaljit Singh.

Now, Rakul Preet Singh will join Arjun Kapoor for the next schedule on October 24. Though she is filming in Hyderabad, she will be back in Mumbai a day prior to the shoot.

Bollywood Hungama recently reported that the film is titled Sardar & Grandson. A source spilled the beans, “The film is called Sardar & Grandson. The makers of the film feel it’s an apt title considering the film’s plot. Everyone in the unit is happy with this name and is looking forward to completing it and releasing it at the apt time.”

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari play Arjun’s grandparents in the film. Their track is set in 1947, around the time of India’s Independence. Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh will play the present-day versions of John and Aditi.

It’s a love story spanning three-generation, starting in 1947 and continuing till 2020. Directed by Kaashvie Nair, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), and John Abraham (JA Entertainment).

