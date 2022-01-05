Nowadays, it has become for us to hear about various celebrities testing positive for Covid-19. On a daily basis, we're reporting about various Bollywood and Television celebrities testing positive. Yesterday, we reported about Sonu Nigam and his family who tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai and today it came to our knowledge that Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Erica Fernandes and The Kapil Sharma fame Sumona Chakravarti have also contracted the virus.

But, now we hear some good news too as Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner and Television actor Arjun Bijlani who tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago has now tested negative. The actor has now fully recovered from the virus and declared the same on his Instagram. Arjun who was in home isolation for more than two weeks has now finally stepped out of the house. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video of him partying in his car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

In the video shared by Arjun, he is seen wearing a red hoodie and grooving to Badshah's song Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui. While in the background it is written, "When you test negative, the party starts". However, Arjun cautions everyone in the caption saying, "The only place u can party now is ur car".

