Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae confirms not attending Golden Globes 2022, despite nominations

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actor Lee Jung Jae, who gained popularity international through Netflix’s most watched series Squid Game, has confirmed through his agency that he will not be attending the American awards show, Golden Globes 2022.

According to the news portal Soompi, on January 5, Lee Jung Jae’s agency Artist Company released an official statement that read, “He is immensely grateful to have been nominated in the Best Actor category at the Golden Globes, but he has decided not to attend the ceremony. He recognizes that Netflix is not participating in the Golden Globes, as has been widely reported around the world. He also made the decision considering other factors like the COVID-19 situation and the quarantine requirements.”

The actor has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama along with fellow actor Oh Yeong Su for Best Supporting Actor – Television for their remarkable performances in Squid Game. The show itself is also nominated for Best Television Series – Drama.

Golden Globes has been in controversy in recent years after the allegations of corruption and lack of diversity amongst the members of Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), as a result of which the Hollywood has called for its widespread boycott. Many top stars,big directors and international studios like Netflix and Amazon, have decided not to participate in the award show until amendments were done.

Lee Jung Jae was reportedly planning to fly to US for the Critics Choice Awards, which was to around same time as the Golden Globes, but canceled his U.S. schedule amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Also Read: Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae and BTS’ V smile bright in new selfie 

