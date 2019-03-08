Arbaaz Khan gives a FULL DISCLOSURE on his relationship with Giorgia Andriani, speaks about his real equation with Malaika Arora

Arbaaz Khan has never shied away from the paps with regard to his relationship with Giorgia Andriani. After a very public divorce with Malaika Arora, he made sure that they keep their dignity intact and gave divorce couple goals by hanging out and being cordial to each other. Now, he is back in the game, professionally, by producing Dabangg 3 and entering the web space with his new show in the web pace called Pinch. The chat show will speak about the double edged sword that today’s social media is and would have people like Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha speaking about it with Arbaaz. The Dabangg producer seemed very happy with this development and connected the show to his personal life. He said that though there was so much said about his new girlfriend soon after his divorce, he always was very transparent and never hid anything for people to unnecessarily speculate on the social media.

He also opened up about his relationship with ex wife Malaika. He said that their son stays with her and hence, his interaction with Malla is largely based on that. He also spoke about whether or not will he work with her every again. Arbaaz said that this was definitely interesting and he would cross the bridge when the time comes. As far as now, he is really happy with his life but is not sure whether he will re-marry.

Malaika on the other hand is also open about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. It is touted that they will marry soon.

