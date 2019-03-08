Bollywood Hungama
Rishi Kapoor denies returning home this month

BySubhash K. Jha

Over-zealous portals have been getting excited about the ailing actor Rishi Kapoor’s return to India after his treatment in the US. According to these unsubstantiated reports, Rishi is said to have communicated to a friend that he’s likely to return to India by the end of March. However when I got in touch with Rishi in the US he outright denied any plans to return to India in the near future.

So what is Rishi Kapoor’s health report? Here is the true picture: the much-loved brilliant actor has responded well to the treatment. But the healing process is taking time. Says a source close to the Kapoor family, “Rishi is homesick and very eager to return home. They have a wedding to plan (son Ranbir Kapoor is to marry Alia Bhatt). And he’s counting the days. But he’s not ready yet to return. His treatment is slow but steady. Hopefully he can come home in a few months. But end of this month? No way!”

