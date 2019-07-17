Amid Khandaani Shafakhana promotions, Sonakshi Sinha to fly in from Hyderabad for trailer launch of Mission Mangal

With the promotions of Khandaani Shafakhana on her plate which is to be released on 2nd August and juggling between the shoots of Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India, we can safely call Sonakshi Sinha as one of the busiest actresses of Bollywood. Around two days back, Sonakshi was shooting for the third installment of Dabangg in Phaltan, Maharashtra, where she received a very warm welcome. She is also starring in Mission Mangal which has huge ensemble cast including, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and more. The trailer of Mission Mangal will be launched on 18 July and the film is slated to release on Independence Day.

Currently, Sonakshi is shooting for Bhuj in Hyderabad, but she wanted to be a part of this trailer launch and see the reaction of this trailer with the whole team of Mission Mangal. Hence, Sonakshi requested Abhishek Dudhaiya for some time off, so that she can attend the trailer launch and fly back the same day to resume the shoot. Now, that’s what we call dedication! Here’s what a source close to Sonakshi said,

“Sonakshi requested Abhishek (the director of Bhuj) to give her a day off because she was keen on being a part of this event. She has been travelling back and forth between shooting schedules of Dabangg 3, Bhuj- The Pride of India and Khandaani Shafakhana promotions, but she’s glad to be able to attend the trailer launch of Mission Mangal. This film is very close to Sonakshi’s heart and she wanted to witness the reactions, and hopes that this film will be a milestone for our industry.”

The teaser of Mission Mangal received a great response, and all eyes are on the trailer now, which will drop on the 18th of July.

