Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.07.2019 | 8:57 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan to romance Mahesh Manjrekar’s younger daughter Saiee

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Speculations were rife that Salman Khan was all set to be seen with Mahesh Manjrekar’s elder daughter Ashwami Manjrekar in his next film, Dabangg 3. But it looks like, not Ashwami but her younger sister Saiee will be seen with Salman in the film.

According to reports, Saiee Manjrekar will play Salman’s love interest during his younger days in the film. While Sonakshi Sinha will play the love of his life in the later part, Saiee will be his early romance. Both have shot for their portions which also consists a song. Dabangg will have Salman’s character Chulbul Pandey’s flashback and current lives.

Salman has just released Bharat and the box office collections were great for the film. After Dabangg 3, he will dive straight into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah.

Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Pramod Khanna is set to hit the screens on December 20, 2020.

ALSO READ: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan to shed 7 kilos for the flashback scenes

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Boman Irani to be awarded at Bollywood…

Rangoli Chandel shares letter from advocate…

Alia Bhatt records her first single for…

Congress member Urmila Matondkar demands…

Me Too: Tanushree Dutta files petition to…

After Article 15, Anubhav Sinha to reunite…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification