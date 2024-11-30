comscore
AR Rahman, Saira Banu's lawyer sparks hope for reconciliation amid divorce proceedings: "It's a long marriage and a lot…"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

AR Rahman, Saira Banu’s lawyer sparks hope for reconciliation amid divorce proceedings: “It’s a long marriage and a lot…”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Music maestro AR Rahman and Saira Banu, who recently announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, have left fans worldwide stunned. While the couple cited "significant emotional strain" as the reason for their decision, their divorce lawyer, Vandana Shah, has now hinted at the possibility of reconciliation.

Custody of Children Yet to Be Decided

The couple shares three children—Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. When asked about the custody arrangements, Vandana Shah clarified, “That’s not decided yet… It is yet to be decided… But some of them are adults, they are free to choose who they stay with.”

No Confirmation on Alimony

During the conversation, Vandana Shah refrained from commenting on whether a significant alimony amount would be involved. However, she stated that Saira Banu should not be labeled as a "money-minded woman," defending her client amidst speculation surrounding financial matters.

Possibility of Reconciliation

Interestingly, Vandana Shah has not ruled out the possibility of reconciliation between AR Rahman and Saira Banu. She shared, “I have not said that reconciliation is not possible. I am an eternal optimist, and I always talk about love and romance. The joint statement is quite clear. It talks about pain and separation. It’s a long marriage and a lot of thought has gone into coming to this decision, but nowhere have I said that reconciliation is not possible.”

A Marriage Spanning Nearly Three Decades

AR Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1995 and have spent nearly three decades together. Their announcement earlier this month shocked many as they shared the deeply emotional decision to part ways.

Also Read: AR Rahman, Saira Banu’s lawyer on speculations about reasons behind their separation: “It is a painful decision, but it is a joint decision”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

