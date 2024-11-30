BREAKING: Pushpa 2 – The Rule sets a RECORD; is the FIRST film to be shown in ALL six screens at Gaiety-Galaxy

The advance booking of Pushpa 2 – The Rule has finally begun today with a bang and shows are getting fast filled. Yesterday, at the Mumbai event, lead actor Allu Arjun announced that the film will be released in a record 12,000 screens. And now the film has set another record, in Mumbai’s G7 multiplex, popularly known as Gaiety-Galaxy.

Pushpa 2 – The Rule will be shown in all 6 screens of this cinema complex, that is Gaiety, Galaxy, Gemini, Gossip, Gem and Glamour. In the past, films have often been shown in Gaiety and Galaxy or Gaiety and Gemini/Gossip. But for the first time, all six screens will be showing just one film.

In the approx. 1000-seater Gaiety, Pushpa 2 – The Rule will be played at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm and 9:00 pm. In approx. 800-seater Galaxy, it will be played at 12:00 noon, 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

In Gemini, a 255 seater, 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm and 10:00 are it’s show timings. In 105-seater Gossip, it has three shows a day – 11:30 am, 3:30 pm, 7:30 pm. Gem, which has 47 seats, will play the film at 12:30 pm, 4:30 pm and 8:30 pm. Finally, in the 46-seater Glamour, the show timings are 1:30 pm, 5:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

In short, Pushpa 2 – The Rule will have a record 18 shows daily, which has never happened before in the history of Gaiety-Galaxy in 52 years.

The decision to do so is mainly due to lack of other films and the 200 minute run time of the film. Hence, only 3 shows can be accommodated in each theatre.

Meanwhile, for the first time, Gaiety-Galaxy to sell tickets for Rs. 200. The rates at this reasonably priced cinema has never crossed Rs. 170. The stall tickets at Gaiety and Galaxy, however, will be available for Rs. 180.

