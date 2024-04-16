Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has returned to India with her children, showcasing her newborn son Akaay Kohli to the paparazzi at the airport. While the actress offered a peek at Akaay, she kindly requested photographers to refrain from clicking pictures of him or their daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma returns to India with newborn Akaay Kohli

This news was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle. Bhayani's post revealed that Anushka even invited the paparazzi for a future get-together, where she would be happy to pose for photos.

Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed their son Akaay in February 2024 in London. The couple had previously chosen to keep their second pregnancy private, but later announced the birth of their son through a heartfelt note to their fans.

This is not the first time the couple has requested privacy for their children. Anushka has previously criticized media outlets and photographers for publishing unauthorized pictures of their daughter Vamika. According to reports, Anushka and Virat might even be considering a permanent move to London to provide their children with a life outside the constant media glare.

Speaking of the professional front, Virat is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in Zero, which was released in 2018. Last year, she did a cameo in Netflix’s Qala. After Vamika’s birth, she was shooting for Chakda Xpress, which was scheduled to arrive on Netflix. However, the production banner and OTT giant reportedly ended their partnership over creative differences and budgetary concerns.

