In a vlog that was shared by popular television couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani, the couple opened up about their Bigg Boss journey. Along with that, they also answered certain questions that were asked to them by their viewers about the reality show being ‘scripted’. Readers would be aware that Shilpa and Apurva have been participants of the Colors reality show and were a part of the season 7 where they appeared as a couple.

Apurva Agnihotri calls Bigg Boss ‘scripted’; says, “The channel knows who will react and how”

Confessing that they were adamant on not featuring on Bigg Boss as individual contestants, Shilpa Saklani clarified that they only gave a thought about appearing on it when they were approached to feature as a couple on Bigg Boss 7. Further explaining about the rumours of the show being scripted, Shilpa said, “Bigg Boss is not scripted but everyone is aware and knows that if I want to be the ‘THE’ person then what is needed to be done They have prerequisites – react karo, content do, fight, give your point of view, be assertive. If the personality is not like that, then what to do.”

However, her husband Apurva Agnihotri disagreed with her, as he went on to continue on the subject, adding, “It is scripted. The channel knows who will react and how. And that’s why people have started predicting in recent seasons. And the makers, at the end, kind of forcefully have to turn tables and surprise all with the winner’s name.”

Opening about the recent season and how fans predicted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be the winner, but how the channel made rapper MC Stan win the season, Apurva also spoke about these sudden twists. Hinting at Priyanka being the face of Colors (Udaariyaan), Apurva said, “We saw it in the recent season too else everyone would have said, ‘She is the channel’s face, so she became the winner’. So, the show is scripted to a certain extent.”

