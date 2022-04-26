comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.04.2022 | 11:17 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jersey Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

Applause Entertainment partners with Ellipsis Entertainment and Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs. Funnybones Movies for their next film

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Applause Entertainment is partnering with Ellipsis Entertainment and Mrs. Funnybones Movies on their next feature. The film is an adaptation of the short story ‘Salaam Noni Appa’ from Twinkle Khanna’s best-selling book, “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad”. Twinkle has emerged as one of the country’s foremost humor authors and columnists, with her biting wit and sardonic insights about modern-day life. The film is a winning comic romance that breaks stereotypes and is to be directed by one of India’s leading advertising mavericks, Sonal Dabral, who makes his debut with the film.

Applause Entertainment partners with Ellipsis Entertainment and Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs. Funnybones Movies for their next film

Applause Entertainment partners with Ellipsis Entertainment and Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs. Funnybones Movies for their next film

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to adapt Salaam Noni Appa, a delightful story that defies convention, with Twinkle’s irrepressible wit, and her distinctive gaze on love, life and relationships. Having Sonal make his feature debut with us, along with our partners at Ellipsis, makes this an immensely special film for us.”

Said Twinkle Khanna, of Mrs. Funnybones Movies, “Salaam Noni Appa, from my second book, loosely based on the relationship between my grandmother and her sister, was first adapted into a lovely play. It’s a surreal moment to join hands with Applause and Ellipsis and see it turning into a movie, continuing to reach wider audiences, and leaping across multiple mediums.”

Said Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment, “This is our third partnership with Applause and our first with Mrs. Funnybones Movies, on an enthralling story, which will leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling. In line with our track record of identifying the best directorial talent from advertising, we’re delighted to have leading ad-man Sonal Dabral helm the film.”

Director Sonal Dabral says, “A progressive sensitive story full of wit and observational humor, a hallmark of Twinkle Khanna. And producers like Applause and Ellipsis who have made a habit of creating some fresh, outstanding work. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut as a feature film director. I’m looking forward to bringing this story to life in a way that will not only inspire but be loved by all.”

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna jokes about making a film titled Nail Files amid the craze around The Kashmir Files

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan to kick off 90-day schedule for…

Director Anil Sharma wraps the second…

Ajay Devgn turns rapper in collaboration…

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files to…

Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming slice of life…

Karan Johar to return with a new season of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification