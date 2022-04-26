Salman Khan is ready for his next film. After releasing Antim - The Final Truth last year and wrapping up Tiger 3, the actor will soon kick off Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali at ND Studios in Karjat. The film stars him alongside Pooja Hegde and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, playing the roles of Salman's brothers. Reportedly, Venkatesh will also be starring in the film.

Salman Khan to kick off 90-day schedule for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Karjat

As per a report in a daily, Salman Khan will be kicking off a long marathon schedule in Karjat. The makers have chalked out a 90-day schedule and the actor will be stationed there until the shoot is completed. They also have two foreign schedules which will be finalised in the coming weeks. Salman Khan does not want to lose out on any days so that film releases on New Year's Eve.

Furthermore, it was reported that Anal Arasu will be choreographing the action scenes; Brahmastra cinematographer V Manikanda is on board as well. Since the film is a cross-cultural love story, actors from North and South will be part of the cast including veteran actor Venkatesh. The actor has also brought big names on board including music composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer V Manikandan.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will release on December 30, 2022, a few days after Salman Khan's birthday and welcoming New Year.

