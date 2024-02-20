The couple shared the joyous news on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, through an Instagram post.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome baby boy! Couple announces arrival of their second child

Beloved celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have officially welcomed their second child, a baby boy, into the world! The exciting news was shared on Tuesday, February 20, through a heartfelt Instagram post by the actress.

Sharma's post, brimming with joy and gratitude, revealed the arrival of their son on February 15. The newborn, named Akaay, joins their daughter Vamika, born in 2021, as the newest member of their family.

The couple expressed their immense happiness and sought blessings and good wishes from their fans and followers. They also politely requested privacy during this special time. The news comes after months of speculation and rumours surrounding Sharma's pregnancy. While the couple maintained a private stance, their fans were eagerly awaiting confirmation.

The official note read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka.”

The couple has chosen the name "Akaay," which holds a beautiful meaning in Sanskrit. It signifies "sky" or "immensity," reflecting the boundless love and hope they have for their newborn.

