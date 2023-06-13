comscore
Anushka Sharma's breakfast dilemma: a peek into her morning routine and quest for a delicious and nutritious start

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anushka Sharma's breakfast dilemma: a peek into her morning routine and quest for a delicious and nutritious start

en Bollywood News Anushka Sharma’s breakfast dilemma: a peek into her morning routine and quest for a delicious and nutritious start

Get a glimpse into Anushka's morning routine and her search for a tasty, energizing breakfast.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

When superstar Anushka Sharma posts a cryptic story and Instagram poll first thing in the morning, fans pay attention! Though the multifaceted actor is well known for her commitment to health and fitness, the debate she sparked on this morning has even the experts guessing. Why did the sought-after celebrity make this mysterious request for ideas on what to eat for breakfast?

Anushka Sharma's breakfast dilemma: a peek into her morning routine and quest for a delicious and nutritious start

Anushka Sharma’s breakfast dilemma: a peek into her morning routine and quest for a delicious and nutritious start

After her daily morning yoga session, Anushka took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into her daily morning dilemma – how to choose a healthy, balanced breakfast that keeps her full, and energetic, and also tastes good? In a candid story typical of her approachable persona, she mentions how she wishes making a reliable breakfast choice was, for once, an easy task.

The star’s question was met with a flood of responses to her poll. Fans and influencers weighed in with their opinions and ideas to help the iconic star solve this daily dilemma, which so many of us can relate to.

Anushka Sharma's breakfast dilemma: a peek into her morning routine and quest for a delicious and nutritious start

From her stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival to her incredibly busy career and jet-setting life, Anushka Sharma (who will be seen soon in Jhulan Goswami’s Chakda Xpress) has always been vocal about how important staying fit and eating healthy, sustainable food options is to her. Her question today about how to find the perfect breakfast that is healthy and that she will actually enjoy struck a chord with fans– we’re all familiar with this everyday dilemma of finding the perfect breakfast!

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli root for their team in London’s FA Cup Final 2023; watch video

