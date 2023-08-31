The Kennedy team and esteemed guests, including Taapsee Pannu, Ranjan Singh, Anup Singh, Don Palathara, Naman Ramachandran, and Sami Khan, enhance the event's prestige.

Actress Sunny Leone has now captivated the global arena with her recent release, Kennedy. The movie, having debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, has secured a spot in the prestigious 12th edition of the BMO International Film Festival of South Asia Toronto (IFFSA Toronto), renowned as the largest South Asian film festival in North America.

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy starring Sunny Leone secures a spot at 12th IFFSA Toronto

Anurag Kashyap's film Kennedy, which was first screened at Cannes' Midnight Screening, secures a place at IFFSA Toronto (Oct 12-22, 2023), celebrating South Asian cinema with 120+ films and 30+ events. A proud moment for Leone, Anurag Kashyap, and Rahul Bhatt, showcasing their work. Leone's role as Charlie, crucial to the story, receives acclaim.

