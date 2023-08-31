The film, helmed by Hansal Mehta, will screen on October 14 and 15 at the festival.

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders is set to screen at BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

The official synopsis reads, "Fresh wounds are reopened when Jasmeet Bhamra, a cop and single mother who recently lost her child in a shooting spree, transfers to High Wycombe and is assigned the case of a missing child. Director Hansal Mehta explores themes of trauma, closure and the immigrant experience with his signature sensitivity in this atmospheric thriller, featuring a career-best performance by Kapoor."

Written by Aseem Arora, Raghav Raj Kakker, Kashyap Kapoor, the film is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

