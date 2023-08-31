The YRF Spy Universe is the most celebrated universe of Indian Cinema. In November 2023, Aditya Chopra is all set to start shooting for the Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and NTR Jr. in the lead. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Aditya Chopra and Hrithik Roshan are keen to bring the action-packed thriller during the Republic Day 2025 weekend.

Aditya Chopra targets Republic Day 2025 for Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Republic Day weekend is proving to be a great money spinner for the Hindi Film Industry. Be it Agneepath or Pathaan, both Hrithik and YRF have tasted success on this date and are now considering a Republic Day 2025 release for War 2. In fact, Hrithik's next, Fighter, is also set to release on the same weekend in 2024."

The source further added that the entire schedule of War 2 has been planned keeping this release period in mind. "It's a tentative date and things have been worked around keeping this in mind. However, the exact date will be locked only once the film goes on floors in November. There is also a chance of the film being slightly delayed to mid-2025, but at the moment YRF is clear on targeting a Republic Day opening," the source told Bollywood Hungama further.

The release period of War 2 also matches the patriotic theme of the film, which is a face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. War 2 will be the next film of YRF Spy Universe after the Diwali 2023 release, Tiger 3. War 2 will be followed by Tiger vs Pathaan.

