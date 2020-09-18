Bollywood Hungama

Anurag Kashyap & Kangana Ranaut engage in war of words – “You take four to five people with you and go beat China”

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for the past couple of months. In recent times, her war of words with the political party Shiv Sena has become the talk of the nation. Recently, her office in Mumbai was demolished for alleged illegal construction. As she continues to use her Twitter profile to make startling statements, she engaged in war of words with Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag Kashyap & Kangana Ranaut engage in war of words - "You take four to five people with you and go beat China"

On Thursday, she wrote, "I am a warrior. I can cut my head, but I cannot bow my head! I will always raise my voice for the honour of the nation. I live with honor, respect, self-respect and will live proudly as a nationalist. I will never compromise with the principle, I will never do it! Jai Hind."

Seeing her tweet, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap did not hold back and responded to it, "You are only one - only Manikarnika. You take four to five people with you and go beat China. Look how they have penetrated our country. Show them that as long as you are here, no one can touch this country. It is just one day's journey from your house to LAC (Line of Actual Control). Go lioness. Jai Hind."

He referred to the current tensions between India and China.

Kangana replied, "Okay, I'll go to the border and you go for the Olympics. The country wants gold medals ha ha ha. It is not a B grade film where an artist can become anything. You started taking the metaphor literally. When did you become so dumb? When we were friends, you were quite clever."

To which, Anurag said, "Your life is a metaphor, sister. Everything said until now is also a metaphor. Every charge you made is now a metaphor. You've made so many metaphors on Twitter that the public has started calling the unemployment generator as your dialogue writer. Nobody knows better than me how well you improvise."

She lastly ended the conversation by saying, "Oh!! I see you having an embarrassing meltdown here, hardly making any sense, anyway don’t want to make it worse, I step back, don’t feel bad friend please have hot haldi milk and go to sleep, tomorrow is a new day."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

