Actor Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for the past couple of months. In recent times, her war of words with the political party Shiv Sena has become the talk of the nation. Recently, her office in Mumbai was demolished for alleged illegal construction. As she continues to use her Twitter profile to make startling statements, she engaged in war of words with Anurag Kashyap.

On Thursday, she wrote, "I am a warrior. I can cut my head, but I cannot bow my head! I will always raise my voice for the honour of the nation. I live with honor, respect, self-respect and will live proudly as a nationalist. I will never compromise with the principle, I will never do it! Jai Hind."

मैं एक क्षत्राणी हूं। सर कटा सकती हूं, लेकिन सर झुका सकती नहीं! राष्ट्र के सम्मान के लिए हमेशा आवाज़ बुलंद करती रहूंगी। मान, सम्मान, स्वाभिमान के साथ जी हूं और गर्व से राष्ट्रवादी बनकर जीती रहूंगी! सिद्धांत के साथ नहीं कभी समझौता की हूं नहीं कभी करूंगी! जय हिंद । — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Seeing her tweet, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap did not hold back and responded to it, "You are only one - only Manikarnika. You take four to five people with you and go beat China. Look how they have penetrated our country. Show them that as long as you are here, no one can touch this country. It is just one day's journey from your house to LAC (Line of Actual Control). Go lioness. Jai Hind."

बस एक तू ही है बहन - इकलौती मणिकर्णिका । तू ना चार पाँच को ले के चढ़ जा चीन पे।देखो कितना अंदर तक घुस आए हैं । दिखा दे उनको भी कि जब तक तू है इस देश का कोई बाल भी बाँका नहीं कर सकता। तेरे घर से एक दिन का सफ़र है बस LAC का । जा शेरनी। जय हिंद । https://t.co/PZA6EFSKQj — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 17, 2020

He referred to the current tensions between India and China.

Kangana replied, "Okay, I'll go to the border and you go for the Olympics. The country wants gold medals ha ha ha. It is not a B grade film where an artist can become anything. You started taking the metaphor literally. When did you become so dumb? When we were friends, you were quite clever."

ठीक है मैं बॉर्डर पे जाती हूँ आप अगले अलिम्पिक्स में चले जाना, देश को गोल्ड मडेलस चाहिए हा हा हा यह सब कोई बी ग्रेड फ़िल्म नहीं है जहां कलाकार कुछ भी बन जाता है, आप तो मेटफ़ॉर्ज़ को लिटरली लेने लगे, इतने मंदबुद्धि कबसे हो गए, जब हमारी दोस्ती थी तब तो काफ़ी चतुर थे???? https://t.co/TZVAQeXJ43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

To which, Anurag said, "Your life is a metaphor, sister. Everything said until now is also a metaphor. Every charge you made is now a metaphor. You've made so many metaphors on Twitter that the public has started calling the unemployment generator as your dialogue writer. Nobody knows better than me how well you improvise."

तेरी ज़िंदगी ही अब metaphor हो गयी है बहन।हर कही बात भी metaphor है।हर इल्ज़ाम metaphor है। इतना metaphor दे मारा है तुमने Twitter पे कि जनता,बेरोज़गारी generator को तुम्हारा dialogue राइटर कहने लग गयी है।जब की मुझसे अच्छा कोई नहीं जानता तुम कितना अच्छा improvise करती हो। https://t.co/1ibyhRfhks — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 17, 2020

She lastly ended the conversation by saying, "Oh!! I see you having an embarrassing meltdown here, hardly making any sense, anyway don’t want to make it worse, I step back, don’t feel bad friend please have hot haldi milk and go to sleep, tomorrow is a new day."

Oh!! I see you having an embarrassing meltdown here, hardly making any sense, anyway don’t want to make it worse, I step back, don’t feel bad friend please have hot haldi milk and go to sleep, tomorrow is a new day ???? https://t.co/JdaUZgZqSZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.