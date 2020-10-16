Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, several movies are opting for OTT release. Even with the Central Government giving permission to re-open theatres in the country, some of the big films will continue to release on OTT platforms this year. Now, it has been confirmed that Anurag Basu's Ludo will be released on Netflix on November 19, 2020.

The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi. The trailer of the film will drop on October 19, a month before the release date.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in Association With Anurag Basu Productions, Ludo is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu & Krishan Kumar.

