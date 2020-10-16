Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a toofani senior accompanying Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. The trio has been given the tough task of selecting the freshers that are fit to be in the house and their jobs are certainly not easy. However, as per the earlier plan, the seniors were to stay in the house for a period of 14 days only. But, it looks like the makers have changed their minds regarding Sidharth’s stay in the house.

If the rumours are to be believed, then the makers have extended Sidharth Shukla’s stay in the house while Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will be seen making an exit at the end of their 14th day in the house. The tasks have surely gotten more difficult and gruesome while the drama increases. Keeping the increase in TRP in mind, Sidharth Shukla fans definitely add a generous amount to the number given the actor’s popularity.

Do you think that the makers should extend his stay? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

