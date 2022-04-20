In its first 28 days, Bridgerton has beaten its own Season 1 to become the most-watched show in English on Netflix. With 627.11 million hours viewed, the new season of the soapy period series bested the previous version of itself.

Bridgerton season 2 becomes Netflix’s most-watched English-language series debut garnering 627.11 million hours of viewership

According to Deadline, the latest season of the Shondaland-produced Regency-era series has a total of 627.11 million hours viewed on the streamer, surpassing season 1 which had 625.49 million hours during the same span. As Deadline notes, Netflix measures its Top 10 most popular TV series of all time based on hours viewed in their first 28 days. Bridgerton Season 2 climbed to the top with four days to spare, having bowed March 25.

This week, season 2 of Bridgerton clocked 66.61 million hours viewed topping the weekly top 10 that included debuts for the limited series Anatomy of a Scandal (40.28 million hours) at No. 3 and Our Great National Parks (17.09 million) at No. 5 and appeared in Netflix’s top 10 in 88 countries.

Meanwhile Netflix’s Korean sensation survival-thriller Squid Game remains the streamer’s most-watched TV series ever, with 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days. On the English-language front, Stranger Things Season 3 stood close behind Bridgerton at 582.10 million hours streamed in its first 28 days. That show is returning in just over a month, on May 27, after nearly three years of airing.

Bridgerton has proven to be a massive hit for Netflix. The first season dropped in December 2020 and quickly became one of the streamer’s most watched original shows. The show was quickly renewed for a second season after its debut, debuted on March 25 and set a Netflix English-language series record for viewing time on its opening weekend. Netflix picked up the show for both Seasons 3 and 4 in April 2021.

Also Read: Bridgerton 2 star Charithra Chandran looks scintillating in pink bow-detail top and skirt worth Rs. 1.4 lakh

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.