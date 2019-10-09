Bollywood Hungama

Anupam Kher to conduct laughter fitness event in New York

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anupam Kher has become a familiar face in the US with his show New Amsterdam. While people so far know him as Dr. Vijay Kapoor, he will now be known for making people laugh. No, this is not for a new project. The prolific actor will conduct a laughter fitness event at Riverside Park in New York.

The exemplary actor and life coach will lead the laughing event, which is expected to have the largest gathering ever for such an event. More than 100 New York City residents are expected to come for the laughter event, which is said to have physical and psychological benefits.

Hosted by the Riverside Park Conservancy, ‘Laugh Out Loud with Anupam’ is open to all those who would like to participate in the historic group laughing event.

Talking about it, Anupam Kher says, “Laughter is the best therapy. We have practiced it from ages in India and different parts of the world. It not only improves physical health but is known to have a positive impact on mental health as well. In today’s world when smileys have replaced real laughter, I am trying to add laughter to people’s lives. Let’s prove that laughter is the best medicine and add a dash of laughter in people’s life. Let’s make laughter the most beautiful sound. I am glad that I will be conducting this amazing, full of life session with my fellow New York Residents.”

With the body of work of over 500 films, Anupam Kher is a known name on the global stage and hence had a strong connect with movie buff all over the world. His performance in New Amsterdam has only made him a more familiar face on the US terrain.

