Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to plant a sapling in Goa in the name of every guest who attended their Goa wedding





Actress Pragya Jaiswal took to Instagram Stories to commend the couple's efforts.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently celebrated their union in a stunning wedding ceremony held in the picturesque setting of Goa. The event, while lavish and intimate, saw the presence of several stars from the industry. It also bore an environmentally conscious initiative. In a bid to mitigate the carbon footprint generated by their grand celebration, the couple decided to take a proactive step towards sustainability. For every guest who graced their wedding, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani pledged to plant a sapling in Goa.





Actress Pragya Jaiswal took to Instagram Stories to commend the couple's efforts. Sharing her sapling plantation certificate, Pragya expressed her admiration, stating, “What a beautiful & inspiring initiative @rakulpreet & @jackkybhagnani. Reducing the carbon footprint created by the wedding by planting a sapling in the name of each guest #GoGreen.”

The content on the certificate reads, “In harmony with nature, this certifies the planting of a tree in honor of each guest at Rakul's and Jackky's wedding. Your presence has contributed to the growth of not just our love, but also a greener planet.”



Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh will next star in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. She will commence the shoot for De De Pyaar De 2 in May 2024. She is also anticipated to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh to start De De Pyaar De 2 shoot from mid-May; starts prep

