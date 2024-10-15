National Awarded Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has time and again delivered some of the truly remarkable films in his career, showcasing his exceptional storytelling. His films inspire and present a whole new world to the audience. While the iconic filmmaker carries a great body of work, he is also a great admirer of Satyajit Ray and his work, considering Ray to be his guru. Sircar believes that his own films are heavily influenced by Ray's cinematic legacy.

“Satyajit Ray has been my guru”: Shoojit Sircar speaks about legendary filmmaker’s influence on his work

Recently, at a panel discussion at IFP, Shoojit Sircar said, "Satyajit Ray has been my guru and still I think his films are so much influence in my life and in my films also. Apart from that I have watched a lot of Oliver Stone films, Fellini, Buñuel (Luis Buñuel), Mrinal Sen, Ritwik Ghatak, there are many others. So, at that time I think those films didn't have this kind of exhibition, this kind of distribution."

"For example, if it was Mumbai and if it was a Ray film, it will be showing in maybe one in somewhere in town in one theatre. It never had a chance to go to many theatres. Things are different now, I mean there are many theatres to exhibit your films but at that time it was only, like I grew up in Delhi and it was only one theatre where I could see these kinds of films, wherever Bergman films or Buñuel films or Ray films. So I think these films were my influences," he added.

On the work front, Shoojit Sircar is gearing up for his untitled next, which will be a theatrical release this year. His upcoming film is also a slice-of-life drama starring Abhishek Bachchan and is slated for release at the end of November.

