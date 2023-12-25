In a heartwarming Christmas celebration, Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt decided to share a special gift with their fans – the first glimpse of their daughter Raha. The couple, who have been adept at keeping their daughter's face away from the media glare since her birth, chose the festive occasion to introduce their adorable little one to the world.

Raha, the spitting image of her late grandfather, Rishi Kapoor, stole hearts in a charming white and pink dress paired with red velvet shoes. Alia radiated joy in a floral black dress, while Ranbir exuded cool dad vibes in a black jacket paired with dark jeans. The trio made for a picture-perfect family as they embraced the Christmas spirit.

Breaking away from their usual privacy regarding their daughter, Ranbir and Alia smiled warmly as they proudly presented Raha to the paparazzi. The reveal delighted fans and followers who had eagerly awaited a glimpse of the couple's precious addition to their family.

Known for their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship has been closely followed by fans and the media. The arrival of their daughter added another layer of joy and excitement to their journey as a couple.

As the images of Raha circulated on social media, fans couldn't help but marvel at the uncanny resemblance between the adorable toddler and her legendary grandfather, Rishi Kapoor. The family's Christmas celebration showcased the couple's commitment to keeping their family life private while sharing moments of joy with their well-wishers on special occasions.

