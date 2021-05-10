The country is grappling with the second wave of COVID-19 disease and we all need to come together as one nation and do our bit to help everyone in need. Rising up to the occasion, Mankind Pharma and Anil Kapoor have come together to donate 1 Crore to the CM Relief Fund of Maharashtra to fight against COVID-19. In these unprecedented times, doctors and all frontline warriors are endangering their lives and working day in and day out to ensure every citizen is safe and healthy. This initiative by both, Anil Kapoor and Mankind Pharma is a small gesture of support towards our real-life heroes.

In addition to helping with the donation, Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor’s team and Mankind Pharma came forward and distributed Health OK multivitamin packets to Mumbai Police and covered the Juhu, DN Nagar, Versova, Khar, Bandra and ACP offices. These frontline warriors are working against time and are stepping forward to help everyone in need, in times of distress to ensure public safety. As they work relentlessly, their health is equally important and they need to protect themselves by building their immunity. Health OK, being a responsible brand, took this initiative to help provide better immunity to our frontline workers.

Speaking on the collaboration, Bollywood Superstar Anil Kapoor said, “I am delighted to unite with Mankind Pharma for such a noble cause. In these unprecedented times, Mankind Pharma has consistently come forward to support society, to the best of its ability. I take this opportunity to express my gratitude towards the brand, who has always recognized the undying spirit of our frontline warriors.”

Commenting on this initiative, Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director, and Vice-Chairman, Mankind Pharma said, “A donation of 1 crore donated to CM Relief Fund of Maharashtra is our small gesture of contributing to the society. We are grateful to superstar Anil Kapoor for joining hands with us for this noble cause. Not only this but as a responsible brand ambassador, he and his team distributed Health OK packets to all policemen in Mumbai. Words fall short to express our heartiest gratitude to all the frontline workers for their selfless contribution in this pandemic.”

Mankind Pharma recently also donated a sum of Rs. 100 crores to support the families of all frontline workers, that includes doctors, police officers, pharmacists, and other healthcare workers, who lost their lives saving the lives of others on the account of the pandemic. In the COVID-19 crisis, Mankind Pharma is fully committed to supporting our frontline workers and all communities in need.

