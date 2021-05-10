Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 11.05.2021 | 9:55 PM IST

Amazon Prime Video announces Amazon Funnies Stand-Up special ‘Market Down Hai’ featuring Gaurav Gupta

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amazon Prime Video today announced and unveiled the teaser of their upcoming Amazon Funnies stand-up special Market Down Hai featuring popular stand-up comic Gaurav Gupta. The hilarious and rib-tickling act that promises to give viewers worldwide a heavy dose of laughter premieres on 14th May 2021. The teaser sees Gaurav Gupta take us on a funny ride where he talks about his hilarious experiences as a parent, husband, son, a Delhiite, and above all a Baniya.

Amazon Prime Video announces Amazon Funnies Stand-Up special 'Market Down Hai' featuring Gaurav Gupta

Gaurav Gupta, stand-up comic artist said, “I am delighted to associate with a global platform like Amazon Prime Video and amuse stand-up enthusiasts all across the world with my comedy special. Thanks to them, a host of comedians have entered the limelight and I too look forward to reaching a larger audience and garner new fans. Everyone wants to watch a show if they know it’s on Amazon Prime Video. That said, "Market Down Hai" is really special for me as it is my first stand-up special on Amazon prime video and also as I used my life experiences that are hilarious in nature in the stand-up. I am a Baniya and cracking jokes on the Baniya community never gets old for me. I hope the audience will love "Market Down Hai" as much as they loved my other work of stand up.”

Market Down Hai will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 14th May 2021.

ALSO READ: Dhanush starrer Karnan to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on this day

