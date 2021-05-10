Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is a man of action. He flew out to Nagpur in order to launch a makeshift hospital - Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital, which was formed in collaboration with Dr. Sayyed Wajahatali and the team. Nagpur has been plagued with COVID-19 in a terrible way and the people were in dire need of such a hospital to cater to oxygen demands, beds, and patient care, all of which can be used to fight this pandemic. Gurmeet decided to be in Nagpur for the launch of the same.

Speaking on the same, Gurmeet affirmed that, "I am happy to announce the launch of a dedicated makeshift COVID care hospital in Nagpur in collaboration with Dr. Sayyed Wajahatali and team. Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital is located in H.B Town, Pardi, Nagpur, and works for the welfare of Covid victims. I believe that we need more centers to help people in & around Nagpur so please do reach out to us for any help that is required."

I am happy to announce the launch of a dedicated makeshift COVID care hospital in Nagpur in collaboration with Dr. Sayyed Wajahatali and team. Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital will work for the welfare of COVID victims." #CovidIndia #CovidHelp #COVIDEmergencyIndia pic.twitter.com/RxXMyr1Y11 — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) May 10, 2021

The actor had recently declared about his dream #TheGrandHospitalProject and is now working towards it on the ground level.

ALSO READ: Gurmeet Choudhary gears up to take care of the future health care system of the nation by launching The Grand Hospital Project

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.