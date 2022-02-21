Netflix today announced its revenge thriller film Thar. Inspired by Western Noir genres, Thar is set in the eighties and essays the story of Siddharth - played by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Shifting to Pushkar for a job, Siddharth embarks on a journey to avenge his past. Will he succeed or does Pushkar have something else to offer him? The revenge noir thriller boasts of versatile actors like Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Satish Kaushik and marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary who has also written the film.

AKFC Network and Netflix are long-standing creative partners and Thar is the first film that the two have collaborated on. Talking about his upcoming film, the producer and actor, Anil Kapoor said, “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with Thar and am super excited about the film for several reasons. The genre itself - a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences. Thar is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off screen. On screen we see the fresh pairing of Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh and off-screen we see director Raj Singh Chaudhary creating magic with a team of ambitious, risk-taking debutantes - Director of Photography Shreya Dev Dube and Music Composer Ajay Jayanthi. As an actor and a producer, I have always strived to push the envelope and disrupt the status quo with innovative content. Thar is a manifestation of this obsession and I'm thrilled to have a partner as supportive and collaborative as Netflix to take this story as far and wide as it can go. We, at AKFC Network truly believe that audiences in India and across the globe will love and embrace the film for all its beauty, grit, and thrill.”

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India, said, “At Netflix, we are huge fans of films, just like our members. Bringing to them the most entertaining and diverse films is not possible without taking creative swings with passionate filmmakers, and Thar is an example of such storytelling. We were drawn towards Raj's passionate vision for the unique story, and were excited to collaborate with AKFC".

With Thar, Netflix delivers another thriller after its success with Haseen Dillruba, Raat Akeli Hai, Aranyak, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and many more which left audiences across the globe glued to their screens. Thar is a classic thriller paired with suspense, mystery, and drama making it the perfect entertainer. Shot at some of the most aesthetic locations in the country, the film will also be a treat to the eyes.

ALSO READ: From hopping on a bicycle to playing snooker, Here’s how Anil Kapoor is spending his free time in Sri Lanka

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.