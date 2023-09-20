Many Bollywood stars have taken to their Instagram story and have posted the word ‘Farrey’ without revealing any details.

Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Kharbanda, Maneish Paul, Sonakshi Sinha have left their fans and followers quite confused. These set of celebrities, who enjoy a massive fan following on social media, seems to have left them wondering about a recent post they shared on one of these platforms. Moreover, maintaining extreme confidentiality, the post does not even include a hint of what these actors have been talking about.

Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, and other stars tease fans by sharing a post on Farrey; leave them confused

Taking to their Instagram stories, Bollywood celebrities have posted a word ‘Farrey’ with a similar kind of grey backdrop. Besides the word, the post doesn’t include any detail about what this intriguing venture is going to be all about. Going by the promotions made by these stars, we believe that Farrey is an upcoming project, like a film or web series and we wonder if the stars who have posted about it have anything to do with this intriguing venture. Furthermore, considering that the post was shared by Karan Johar, head honcho of Dharma, we wonder if he will be directing, producing, or associated with this project in any way. However, all the celebrities who have posted the same have remained tight-lipped about this post and have not divulged any details, as we await more information on the same.

On the work front, Sunny Deol and Karan Johar are riding high on the success of their films Gadar 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Kiara Advani is receiving immense love from her fans for her performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha whereas Varun Dhawan fans are eagerly awaiting to see him in his upcoming projects.

As for details on Farrey, well your guess is as good as ours!

Also Read: Sunny Deol offers a glimpse of Pizza time with dad Dharmendra in the US; Esha and Bobby Deol react

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.