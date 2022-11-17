Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer crime thriller Drishyam 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The upcoming sequel will take a leap of seven years after Vijay Salgoankar and his family manage to escape from the charges of murder. The popularity of the first instalment, and the trailer of the sequel have managed to create a positive impact, and the advance booking numbers in the three national chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, are proof of it.

Drishyam 2 Advance Booking Report: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer sells over 1.21 lakh tickets for the opening weekend at the national multiplex chains

With only one day left for the release, Drishyam 2 has sold over one lakh tickets for its opening weekend at the national multiplex chains. The three national chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis - have sold 1,21,974 tickets for the opening weekend. As the tickets were available on October 2 and 3 before the actual advance opened, it has certainly added value to the first weekend business of the film.

A few days after the advance opened, the sales had maintained momentum. While the tally of advance bookings for Friday is 58,598, Saturday and Sunday are closed at 37,507 and 25,869, respectively. On top of everything, the walk-in and on-spot booking will be a bonus in the film’s first-weekend collection. Here is a day-wise bifurcation in the three national chains

PVR

Friday - 24,071

Saturday - 18,269

Sunday - 12,422

INOX

Friday - 22,735

Saturday - 12,053

Sunday - 9,140

Cinepolis

Friday - 11,792

Saturday - 7,185

Sunday - 4,307

