Anil Kapoor confirms signing Subedar and Hindi adaptation of Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anil Kapoor confirms signing Subedar and Hindi adaptation of Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25

Anil Kapoor confirms signing Subedar and Hindi adaptation of Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25

The actor has just confirmed that he will be next filming for the high-octane action drama, Sunedar, directed by Suresh Triveni, and produced by Abundantia Entertainment.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Anil Kapoor kick-started 2023 on a good note by receiving rave reviews for his role Shailendra Rungta aka Shelly in The Night Manager streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, guest featuring in Jeremy Renner's Disney+ series, Rennervations, and ultimately bagging a Filmfare Best Supporting Actor award for Jugjugg Jeeyo. The actor has just confirmed that he will be next filming for the high-octane action drama, Sunedar, directed by Suresh Triveni, and produced by Abundantia Entertainment.

Anil Kapoor confirms signing Subedar and Hindi adaptation of Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25

Anil Kapoor confirms signing Subedar and Hindi adaptation of Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25

Kapoor told Variety, “I have done a lot of action films, but this is a pure action film, a dramatic action film. I’m excited about it. The plot is under wraps at the moment. Principal photography will commence Sept. 15."

Anil Kapoor also confirmed that he will play the lead in the Hindi-language adaptation of the 2019 Malayalam-language hit, Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25---a film about a father-son relationship and how their lives change when an AI humanoid enters their lives.

Anil Kapoor is currently in the midst of filming Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action drama, Animal, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and aerial action film Fighter, also starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, directed by Pathaan filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor applauds daughter Sonam Kapoor for impressive coronation speech; says, “I could not be more proud of Sonam for being the face and voice of this generation”

