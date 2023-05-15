There is a Hindi Film Industry calendar and then there is Akshay Kumar calendar. If any film is delayed, it indirectly also has an impact on the plans that Khiladi has for one of his releases. Over the last few days, social media is buzzing with regard to the release plans of Akshay Kumar's Capsule Gill and Start Up.

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar’s Start Up on track for September 1; Capsule Gill in October

"Everyone felt that due to the release of Jawan on September 7, Akshay Kumar will push the date of Start Up. However, Akshay and his team are clear - they announced the date first and will bring Start Up on September 1, 2023 as scheduled. The team is confident in the content of their film and believes that it caters to an audience base that's very different from Shah Rukh Khan film," a source close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama.

Another Akshay Kumar film, Capsule Gill, which has been retitled The Great Indian Rescue, will release in October. "The team is considering two dates in the month of October and will lock one soon. All the announcements on Khiladi's slate of release will be made in the next 2 weeks," the trade source shared further.

Start Up is the official remake of Tamil Film, Sorrarai Pottru, whereas Capsule Gill aka. The Great Indian Rescue is the biopic of Jaswant Singh Gill, set against the backdrop of a coal mine rescue mission. Both the films are said to be strong on content and mark the comeback of Akshay Kumar at the box office.

Also Read: Capsule Gill: Akshay Kumar as the mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill impresses fans

More Pages: Capsule Gill Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.