Earlier this month, Bollywood Hungama exclusively revealed that Good Newwz director Raj Mehta has another script ready and had locked in Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani for the upcoming romantic comedy. Now, reports state that Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have joined the cast and will essay the roles of Varun’s parents. While their character traits are kept under wraps, the film is supposed to be high on humour.

Speaking of the romantic comedy, Raj Mehta and writer Rishabh Sharma have been working on this script for quite some time. The plan is to take the project on the floor by October end or early November this year.

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in 2013 starrer Besharam alongside her late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. Anil Kapoor last starred in Malang.

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were supposed to star in Mr. Lele, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film was eventually shelved. Kiara appeared in Kalank in a song sequence ‘First Class’ and dance with Varun.

This will be her second outing with Raj Mehta after blockbuster Good Newwz starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

