Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.12.2019 | 11:36 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Kapil Dev reacts to the viral meme of the first look poster of ‘83 featuring Ranveer Singh

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s film ‘83 in which he will be portraying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. A few weeks ago, Ranveer Singh had unveiled the first look of himself from the film and people were awestruck by the resemblance. After the first look poster, Twitter erupted with hilarious memes. In one of the meme’s, Ranveer Singh’s white uniform was changed to a colourful one because that is how Ranveer usually dresses up. Post that, a photo of Kapil Dev surfaced online wherein he was seen wearing bright colourful clothes just like Ranveer Singh’s quirky outfits and in no time, photo of Dev went viral.

Kapil Dev reacts to the viral meme of the first look poster of ‘83 featuring Ranveer Singh

Now during a recent interview, Kapil Dev was asked about his reaction to the viral meme and the cricketer had the most positive reaction to it as he laughed about it. Kapil Dev said that he could be energetic only on the field unlike Ranveer who is on full energy mode always.

The shooting of ‘83 started off in London and completed in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone plays Ranveer’s wife in the film and the two will be sharing screen for the first time after their marriage.

’83 stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, Boman Irani and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Also, Boman Irani will also be seen in the film and the film will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

Also Read: ’83: Ranveer Singh recreates Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, Rakul…

Deepika Padukone to share screen with Alia…

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan,…

With 9.5 million followers, Jacqueline…

Riteish Deshmukh thought he will NEVER get…

Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty unveils her first…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification