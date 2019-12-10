It was reported a while ago that Karan Johar will soon be collaborating with the south superstar, Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay Deverakonda shot to fame overnight after his stellar performance in Arjun Reddy. Now, with Vijay Deverakonda starring in multi-lingual film Fighter, Karan Johar has joined hands with the producers, Charmee Kaur and Puri Jagannadh to get the film a better coverage.

Fighter is a Telugu film which will also release in Hindi and with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the makers couldn’t be happier to have him on board. Karan Johar has already produced the mammoth-sized project Baahubali in regional cinemas and if the reports are to be believed, he is all set to collaborate for his second regional venture.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in World Famous Lover and will soon wrap the shoot for the same.

