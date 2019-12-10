Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.12.2019 | 7:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Karan Johar to co-produce Vijay Deverakonda starrer Fighter?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was reported a while ago that Karan Johar will soon be collaborating with the south superstar, Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay Deverakonda shot to fame overnight after his stellar performance in Arjun Reddy. Now, with Vijay Deverakonda starring in multi-lingual film Fighter, Karan Johar has joined hands with the producers, Charmee Kaur and Puri Jagannadh to get the film a better coverage.

Karan Johar to co-produce Vijay Deverakonda starrer Fighter

Fighter is a Telugu film which will also release in Hindi and with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the makers couldn’t be happier to have him on board. Karan Johar has already produced the mammoth-sized project Baahubali in regional cinemas and if the reports are to be believed, he is all set to collaborate for his second regional venture.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in World Famous Lover and will soon wrap the shoot for the same.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit to make Netflix debut with Karan Johar’s production

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Diljit Dosanjh was really skeptical about…

Madhuri Dixit to make Netflix debut with…

Ananya Panday set to end 2019 on a high with…

Ayushmann Khurrana to star in a romantic…

Scoop: Karan Johar signs Deepika Padukone…

Akshay Kumar reveals why he works with new…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification