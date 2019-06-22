Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.06.2019 | 3:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan’s set gets MOBBED due to a leaked pic, Shoojit Sircar increases security

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amitabh Bachchan is all set and raring to go with his brand new film projects. Undeterred by his age, he is a source of inspiration for all the young actors out there. Amitabh’s look from Shoojit Sircar’s next based in Lucknow went viral and that led to a lot of mobbing on his sets.

With the result, Sircar called an emergency meeting and beefed up the security of the place. The shooting is going on in Mahmoodabad Mansion in Qaiserbagh and Amitabh Bachchan is sporting a totally different, quirky look in the film. The look was lapped up by masses immediately and that led to more cameraman thronging the sets for pictures of the megastar.

But now there are strict instructions to be followed on the sets including no cameras or mobile phones where the shoot is happening.

Amitabh’s last film was Badla which did a good business at the box office. He will be seen in Ranbir KapoorAlia Bhatt’s Brahmastra next.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan gives a 14 minute take in one shot for Chehre

More Pages: Gulabo Sitabo Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan gives a 14 minute take in…

Amitabh Bachchan reunites with Piku director…

Vicky Kaushal’s Udham Singh biopic to…

Amitabh Bachchan reacts on sewer deaths,…

Ayushmann Khurrana claims mainstream cinema…

After Amitabh Bachchan, Adnan Sami's Twitter…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification