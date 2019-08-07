Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic tune of Kaun Banega Crorepati gets a special touch by music composer duo Ajay – Atul

In its 11th season, the much-awaited show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), has a lot in store for the viewers. This time around, the tune, which is more than enough to rake up a host of emotions amongst the audience, will sound grander and much more impactful. What is it that will be different about this tune that most of India has grown up with?

For starters, music director and composer duo – Ajay Atul have added their special touch to this iconic tune. The exceptionally talented duo is not just known for their exemplary understanding of folk music but intricate instruments and unique orchestration as well. The KBC tune is etched in the minds of the audience for years. It’s not just a tune but an emotion that people relate to. This season, KBC promises to be much grander and the tune is just the beginning!

When contacted, the musical duo Ajay – Atul had this to say – “It’s an honour for us to be associated with an iconic show like Kaun Banega Crorepati. When we were approached for the KBC tune, the question for us was not what we can do with it, but how much leap we can take with a melody that has already been etched in the minds of millions. But we are happy with the new flavour that we have managed to infuse in the tune – it has an orchestral symphony that makes the original melody sound more epic and magnificent. We hope that this composition strikes a chord with the audience just like the original one.”