Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.08.2019 | 8:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic tune of Kaun Banega Crorepati gets a special touch by music composer duo Ajay – Atul

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In its 11th season, the much-awaited show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), has a lot in store for the viewers. This time around, the tune, which is more than enough to rake up a host of emotions amongst the audience, will sound grander and much more impactful. What is it that will be different about this tune that most of India has grown up with?

Amitabh Bachchan's iconic tune of Kaun Banega Crorepati gets a special touch by music composer duo Ajay - Atul

For starters, music director and composer duo – Ajay Atul have added their special touch to this iconic tune. The exceptionally talented duo is not just known for their exemplary understanding of folk music but intricate instruments and unique orchestration as well. The KBC tune is etched in the minds of the audience for years. It’s not just a tune but an emotion that people relate to. This season, KBC promises to be much grander and the tune is just the beginning!

When contacted, the musical duo Ajay – Atul had this to say – “It’s an honour for us to be associated with an iconic show like Kaun Banega Crorepati. When we were approached for the KBC tune, the question for us was not what we can do with it, but how much leap we can take with a melody that has already been etched in the minds of millions. But we are happy with the new flavour that we have managed to infuse in the tune – it has an orchestral symphony that makes the original melody sound more epic and magnificent. We hope that this composition strikes a chord with the audience just like the original one.”

ALSO READ: PICTURES: Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for KBC as soon as he wraps Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Singer Udit Narayan faces extortion and…

Makeup artist Daniel Bauer is all praises…

The Kapil Sharma Show: Did producer Salman…

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to come…

Rahul Bose - JW Marriott Case: Taxation…

Is the Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chaddha…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification