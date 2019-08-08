Bollywood Hungama
TAKHT starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to kick off in February 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Almost three years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar announced his next directorial venture Takht which boasts of an A-lister cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. Now, we hear the makers plan to kick off the film in February next year.

It will be a start-to-finish schedule which begins in February 2020. The makers are currently busy with the pre-production which includes the set design, locations among other aspects of this period saga. They are currently deciding on the diction and mannerisms too. Reportedly, their plan to is work on the visual effects simultaneously with the shooting so that the project is ready on time.

Everyone will have distinct look and Karan Johar will host workshops for the cast to learn the diction and body language. Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly be sporting lean look whereas Anil Kapoor will be gaining weight.

Takht is set in the Mughal era and will showcase the story of two warring brothers Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. It will be based on the war between Shah Jahan’s son Aurangzeb reportedly played by Vicky Kaushal and elder brother Dara Shikoh reportedly played by Ranveer Singh. Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly essay the role of Aurangzeb’s sister and the first lady of the Mughal Empire, Jahanara Begum. Anil Kapoor will be reportedly starring as Shah Jahan. Takht will go on floors next year and will hit theatres in 2020.

ALSO READ: SCOOP! First schedule of Karan Johar directorial Takht delayed

More Pages: Takht Box Office Collection

