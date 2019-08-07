Salman Khan imposes mobile ban on sets of Dabangg 3

Salman Khan commenced work on Dabangg 3 a few weeks ago. While the film production is underway, we hear that the actor has imposed a strict mobile ban on sets of the film. For those of you wondering why Salman went ahead and recommended a mobile ban, let us tell you that it is an attempt to keep not just Salman but also Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee’s look under wraps.

Commenting on the same, a source from the sets says, “Salman Khan will be seen playing two different avatars in the film, one being himself and the other a younger version of his character. And Saiee has been roped in to feature opposite Khan’s second avatar. Now, this no mobile phones on sets rule is an attempt to keep her look under wraps for as long as possible.” Further the source adds, “In fact, Salman Khan himself personally asked for a ban of mobile phones to ensure compliance.”

As for the film, Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhu Dheva and is said to be a prequel to the previous two films. While Salman will be seen at two different ages, Saiee Manjrekar’s role is that of Chulbul Pandey’s love interest in his younger days. Besides them the film will also see Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan reprising their roles from the previous films.

