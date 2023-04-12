Amitabh Bachchan won’t be getting back to work anytime soon as he is still recovering from rib injury

There is still time before Amitabh Bachchan returns to shooting. Last week, he did step out for the first time since his rib injury a month ago, to shoot for an ad. Against doctors’ advice, one may add, as this was a long-standing commitment that Mr Bachchan felt he needed to fulfil.

As far as resuming regular shootings is concerned, this may not happen immediately. “Bachchan Saab wants to get back to normal shooting asap. But the healing process is slow. One cannot take risks at his age,” a family friend revealed.

The mega-star had signed Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84 just before the injury. But the dates for Mr Bachchan’s shooting are yet to be locked in.

Section 84 also stars Nimrat Kaur who recently joined the cast. Nimrat expressed her joy at being cast with Mr Bachchan. She said, “To be immortalised on screen between action and cut with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan is what this city has given to a small-town girl with a very big dream. Gratitude to Ribhu Dasgupta for this supernal opportunity to collaborate on one of the most challenging creative adventures of my life. Let the sleepless nights begin!!!”

Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s highly acclaimed Uunchai, which also starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra.

