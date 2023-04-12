comscore

Alia Bhatt to make her MET Gala debut in 2023; will wear Prabal Gurung couture

For the event, Alia will be wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit for the red carpet. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Alia Bhatt is set to take the global stage ahead of her anticipated international debut with Heart of Stone. She is all set to debut at one of the biggest fashion events of the year MET Gala. Alia has carved her own space with her unique fashion choices and is now taking it globally on the most sought-after red carpet across the world. For the event, Alia will be wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit for the red carpet.

The year 2022 was a landmark year for her with Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra becoming the biggest blockbusters and the acclaimed Darlings, which was her maiden production venture.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has an exciting year ahead with the release of Netflix’s Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt pens emotional review for Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway; says, "Saturday night was spent in tears"

 

