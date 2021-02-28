Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes laser eye surgery, to be back home on Monday

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A day ago, megastar Amitabh Bachchan hinted he is undergoing surgery which left the netizens worried. Relax, nothing to worry about. Mr. Bachchan’s corrective surgery is done. And he will be back home tomorrow.

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes laser eye surgery, to be back home on Monday

Reveals a close friend, “It was nothing. Just laser eye surgery for the removal of a cataract. He was in and out of OT in no time at all. He will be home in the next 24 hours.”

Mr. Bachchan is no stranger to medical conditions. Some of it has been borderline life-threatening. Cataract surgery is, in the words of a family member, a child’s play for him.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan hints at getting surgery for medical condition

