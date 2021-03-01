Bollywood Hungama

Alia Bhatt launches her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It's been a week full of blessings for Alia Bhatt. After receiving a tremendous response for the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser, the actress is taking the next step in her career. She has announced her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt launches her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions 

Alia Bhatt, on Sunday night, took to social media to announced, "And I am so happy to announce....PRODUCTION!! ☀️ Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales. @EternalSunProd.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next star in Gangubai Kathiawadi which is releasing in July this year. The actress has Brahmastra and Darlings lined up next apart from a cameo in RRR.

ALSO READ: HIT AND MISSES OF THE WEEK: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh opt for cosycore fashion; Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone leave us unimpressed



