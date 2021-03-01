It's been a week full of blessings for Alia Bhatt. After receiving a tremendous response for the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser, the actress is taking the next step in her career. She has announced her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt, on Sunday night, took to social media to announced, "And I am so happy to announce....PRODUCTION!! ☀️ Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales. @EternalSunProd.

And I am so happy to announce....

PRODUCTION!! ☀️ Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Let us tell you tales.

Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales.@EternalSunProd pic.twitter.com/X3jRgTSmMF — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 28, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next star in Gangubai Kathiawadi which is releasing in July this year. The actress has Brahmastra and Darlings lined up next apart from a cameo in RRR.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.