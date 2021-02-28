Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan hints at getting surgery for medical condition

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is busy with the shooting of MayDay, maybe undergoing surgery soon for a medical condition. The actor hinted on his blog about the surgery.

Amitabh Bachchan hints at getting surgery for medical condition

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Saturday night and simply wrote, "Medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write."

On Saturday night, he posted a photo of himself with "!!! ????" as the caption.

Back in 2020, Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19 along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya. All of them recovered in few weeks.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has a series of films in the pipeline including Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra, MayDay and Nag Ashwin's next.

ALSO READ: Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi thriller with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan to go on floors around June-July

