Radhe Shyam headlined by Prabhas is getting bigger with every passing day. After the overwhelming reception for the posters, teasers, and songs, the latest development is that Amitabh Bachchan joins the team as he turns narrator.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s with Prabhas essaying the role of a palmist. Shot extensively in Italy, Georgia, and Hyderabad, Radhe Shyam is mounted on a mega canvas, boasts of state-of-the-art visual effects, and will see Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in never-seen-before avatars.

Given the reach and paramount scale of the film, Amitabh Bachchan with his iconic baritone and stardom brings that much weight and dimension to the film. Talking about this development, director Radha Krishna Kumar says, “The film is set in the 1970s and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loved. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam’s narrator .”

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, and releases on 11th March 2022.

More Pages: Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.