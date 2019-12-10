As the year comes to a close, Twitter India has released its year-ender list which reveals most liked, retweeted and talked-about celebrities in India.
In the male celebrities category, Amitabh Bachchan is on the top of the list followed by Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, AR Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, and Atlee.
In the female celebrities category, Sonakshi Sinha has taken the top spot followed by Anushka Sharma, Lata Mangeshkar, Archana Kalpathi, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kajal Aggarwal, Sunny Leone, Madhuri Dixit and Rakul Preet Singh.
And these men were the most Tweeted handles in entertainment #ThisHappened2019 pic.twitter.com/PFL92ThJg9
