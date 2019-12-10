Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.12.2019 | 4:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha are most talked about handles on Twitter India

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As the year comes to a close, Twitter India has released its year-ender list which reveals most liked, retweeted and talked-about celebrities in India.

Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha are most talked about handles on Twitter India

In the male celebrities category, Amitabh Bachchan is on the top of the list followed by Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, AR Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, and Atlee.

In the female celebrities category, Sonakshi Sinha has taken the top spot followed by Anushka Sharma, Lata Mangeshkar, Archana Kalpathi, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kajal Aggarwal, Sunny Leone, Madhuri Dixit and Rakul Preet Singh.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha: “When I was shooting, I felt so comfortable in front of the camera, that’s when I realised that acting is my true calling”

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Panipat: Jaipur residents protest against…

This is what Kiara Advani plans on doing to…

Kriti Sanon says her biggest achievement was…

Shah Rukh Khan talks about the #MeToo…

Chehre: Krystle D’Souza says she is proud of…

EXCLUSIVE: RANBIR KAPOOR and TIGER SHROFF to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification