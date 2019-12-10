Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.12.2019 | 5:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

It’s a wrap for Netflix original Tribhanga starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi & Kunaal Roy Kapur

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Producer Siddharth P. Malhotra has just wrapped up the shoot of Tribhanga– a Netflix original with Kajol Devgn in the lead role. In a photograph posted on Instagram, Siddharth P Malhotra and the group are all beaming – possibly after work well done. Tribhanga is being directed by actress Renuka Shahane, who Siddharth fondly refers to as ‘sister’ on Instagram.

It's a wrap for Netflix original Tribhanga starring  Kajol, Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi & Kunaal Roy Kapur

Siddharth P  Malhotra is always known to make good cinema and television serials. From movies like We are family, Hichki, Zee 5’s web series Kaafir to television series namely, Sanjivani, Dill Mill Gayee, Sanjivani 2, all of his work shows women in a strong light and the scripts have been the highlight on his projects.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My dearest @renukash710 it’s been a true honor and pleasure sharing this wonderful dream of yours and making it a reality. Today as we wrap the shoot of #tribhanga I can’t help but look back at the journey of getting this film made which only you and me know. Thank you for your faith and patience in me and letting me and @sapnamalhotra01 as #alchemyfilmspvtltd tell your story as the first film under our banner as producers along with @banijayasia and @ajaydevgnfilms . I’m taking back with me wonderful memories which I’m sure when I and am sure every technician and actor on the film looks back… we will have a smile on our faces thanks to your leadership and aura of making it such a wonderful and fun shoot. Love u loads and can’t wait for the word to applaud your work and brilliance. Keep shining ❤️

A post shared by Siddharth Malhotra (@siddharthpmalhotra) on

Tribhanga is a complex tale of three incredible women who are from three different generations but belong to the same family. It would be interesting to watch this Indian family drama that weaves together the importance of family. Tribhanga is Siddharth P. Malhotra’s first film on Netflix Original as a producer under the banner Alchemy Films Pvt. Ltd alongside Ajay Devgn Films and Banijay Asia.

Also Read: Would Kajol have married Shah Rukh Khan if she didn’t meet Ajay Devgn? Here’s her answer

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Panipat: Jaipur residents protest against…

This is what Kiara Advani plans on doing to…

Kriti Sanon says her biggest achievement was…

Shah Rukh Khan talks about the #MeToo…

Chehre: Krystle D’Souza says she is proud of…

EXCLUSIVE: RANBIR KAPOOR and TIGER SHROFF to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification