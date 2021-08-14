Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan praises the initiative of ‘I Luv Mumbai Foundation’ in feeding stray animals, sends a personal video for the welfare of four-legged buddies

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has a special corner for animals, especially dogs. It is evident from his numerous posts on Instagram where he keeps uploading content or picture regarding dogs. His love and bond towards animals is something that cannot be ignored. Recently the Shahenshah star created a sweet bond with a Labrador and a puppy on the sets of his film Goodbye. He can be seen having a great time with them and also termed them as his co-stars in the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan praises the initiative of 'I Luv Mumbai Foundation' in feeding stray animals, sends a personal video for the welfare of four-legged buddies

The actor who is known for his various charitable works has now come forward to raise his voice and volunteer to feed stray dogs. Before him, Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma had involved themselves in the welfare of stray dogs.

Director of Kaun Banega Crorepati series Arun Seshkumar is the one who introduced Amitabh Bachchan to I Luv Mumbai Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that is continuously feeding stray animals in Mumbai covering areas like Bandra, Andheri, Goregaon, and Powai. According to a source, while the cast and crew were shooting for the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B presented director Arun Seshkumar with a video in which he is seen appreciating and saluting the initiative of the organization to help stray animals survive during these Covid-19 crises by feeding them food.

President of I Luv Mumbai foundation, Rahul N Kanal is very happy that the superstar has noticed his efforts and applauded it through a personal video. He also feels that Big B's encouragement and moral support play a crucial role in their campaign becoming a success. He further said that his good friend Arun conveyed his initiative to the superstar and he was left in awe of such a great deed.

Also ReadAmitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre to release on August 27 in theatres

